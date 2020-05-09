KMP Personalised Gifts has created embroidered ‘Chasing Rainbows’ T-shirts to help raise money for NHS Charities Together.

Karen Priestley, owner of KMP Personalised Gifts, said: “The NHS have been amazing for a couple of my family members during the last five years, and they are doing a fantastic job right now for many other families during this pandemic.

“So, I thought I would do my little bit to try and raise some money to pay them back.

“When I go for my walk in my local area, I love to look at all the rainbow pictures that people have put in their windows, and they make me smile! So, I decided to do a rainbow design for some T-shirts.”

Karen used the Brother PE Design Next software to create the design. She decorated Fruit of the Loom’s Value T-shirt (SS6) and the Kids Value T-shirt (SS6B) using a Brother PR-600 embroidery machine and Isacord embroidery threads.

www.kmppersonalisedgifts.com