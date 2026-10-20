Charterhouse Holdings has said it plans to increase its turnover from £25m to £100m within the next five years.

The announcement follows the return of Luke Clayton as executive chairman at the Derby-based manufacturer behind Xpres, Kustom Kit, Vanilla and Adkins.

According to the company, a collaborative workshop with teams across the business has matched Luke’s expectation that Charterhouse Holdings’ turnover can more than quadruple in the coming five years with “a growth plan built on efficiency, innovation and expansion into new markets”.

In his first year back, Luke – who is the son of founder Maurice Clayton – has been reviewing every aspect of the company, and now plans a period “of significant investment and expansion”, along with a focus on “maximising the potential” of employees.

“This isn’t about growth for its own sake,” commented Luke. “An ambitious target means more opportunity for everyone here – better pay, better careers, real progression.”

Growth is expected to come from a mix of new product areas, including robotics and drone technology, and an expanded role as a European reseller for major print and production equipment brands.

The company says it is also modernising its systems and processes, and improving its use of customer data, as well as investing in its 100,000sqft site in Castle Donington near Derby. Current plans include a rebuild of its showroom and a new ‘maker’ space housing laser engraving, 3D printing and sublimation equipment.

The number of staff is expected to grow from 90 to 150 over the next five years – “a deliberately smaller proportional increase than the turnover target with technology, including artificial intelligence, expected to do some of the heavy lifting”.

Luke explained: “We want to use technology to create more jobs, not to make people redundant. If it frees up a day of everyone’s time, imagine what we could do with that.

“We will always be a business which you can ring and talk to a real person,” he added. “Personally, I’d never buy from a company that put me through to an AI phone agent, so we’ll never do that to our customers either.”

Luke stepped away from Charterhouse in 2017 before returning as chairman in November last year. Since his return, the company has reported that several former members of staff have asked to rejoin the company.

“It’s been about getting the fundamentals right – lots of small wins as well as big ones,” he said. “There’s huge potential for positive change across virtually every part of the business.”

Founded in 1970, Charterhouse Holdings has evolved from a traditional garment manufacturer into a specialist group operating across clothing, garment personalisation and the technology that makes it possible.