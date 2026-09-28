Charterhouse Holdings brought colleagues from across the company together in August for a company day designed to build on a series of workshops exploring how the team can work together even more effectively.

Business management consultancy Culturev8te was chosen to lead the programme. Using its Insight Discovery approach, it helped people understand their own personalities and working styles, as well as those of their colleagues. The sessions encouraged some honest conversations about how different strengths, personalities and perspectives can complement each other.

The workshops also provided an opportunity for the whole Charterhouse team to step back from the day-to-day running of the business and focus on its values, strategy and shared ambitions for the future – particularly as the company prepares for its next phase of development across its four brands Kustom Kit, Vanilla, Xpres and Adkins.

The day was rounded off with a barbecue, drinks and games.

“It was a brilliant day and a great opportunity for everyone to spend time together,” commented Rachel Sisson, head of culture and engagement at Charterhouse. “Of course, there was plenty of fun, but there was also a serious purpose behind it – making sure we understand our people, get the best from the talent we have and create a team that is ready for the next stage of Charterhouse’s journey.”

Visit Charterhouse