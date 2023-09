A children’s charity in Stoke-on-Trent has benefited from a donation of fleeces from The Outdoors Company.

The Hubb Foundation received the Berghaus Prism PT IA Fleeces from account manager Barry Walker – Barry is a scout leader in the city and has worked with the charity in the past.

The foundation supports families and communities through a number of different initiatives. It coordinates school holiday activities for disadvantaged children and runs local projects for families.

www.theoutdoorscompany.co.uk