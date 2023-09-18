Streetwear brand Just Hype has donated 100 backpacks as part of the Fashion & Textile Children’s Trust (FTCT) School Uniform Campaign.

The bags will go to youngsters whose families receive a grant from the FTCT, an industry charity that supports the children of people working in British fashion and textiles.

Just Hype is offering the backpacks in 10 designs as part of the charity’s school uniform fundraising campaign.

“Our collaboration aims to provide essential backpacks to those in need during the crucial back to school period,” said Just Hype chief operations officer Mike Thompson.

“We believe that every child deserves the tools for a successful education and a brighter future. By joining forces with FTCT, we hope to inspire others in the industry to contribute to the wellbeing and education of young individuals.”

Anna Pangbourne, CEO of the charity said: “The bags Just Hype have donated will really help our families, making their grant stretch further and giving financially vulnerable children the chance to go back to school with a bag to express their unique personality.”

