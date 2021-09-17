International distributor Geiger has made changes at the top of its UK business which specialises in apparel and other promotional products.

Vicky Kinasz, managing director of Geiger UK, has been promoted to the Geiger group’s executive team while retaining her role at the UK business.

She will work on strategic planning, policy and overall future business growth and direction for Geiger and all business units.

Before joining Geiger UK in May 2020, she was managing director of distributor agency Supremia, which included overseeing key accounts such as global beauty products manufacturer Coty.

She has 25 years of experience in the promotions and merchandising industry. Her first industry job involved the manufacturing and licensing of toys.

Geiger UK, based in west London, was formed after Geiger, based in Maine in the US, acquired distributor BTC Group in 2018.

Geiger has also announced that Elizabeth Fagan has been promoted to vice president of its US-based promotional business, Crestline, after joining in 2019 as director of sales and marketing.

She will oversee all aspects of the Crestline business unit including sales, marketing, operations, customer service, customer acquisition, e-commerce, financial performance and customer satisfaction.

Jo-an Lantz, president and CEO of Geiger group, said: “Both Vicky Kinasz and Elizabeth Fagen have the leadership skills and management talent to support our company culture and growth trajectory. It will be exciting to work alongside them as they lead their respective business units into the future.”

