Torben Nielsen has joined Tee Jays as IT support and system administrator, where he plays a pivotal role in maintaining the stability of the brand’s IT infrastructure and implementing security measures.

He also contributes to the optimisation of Tee Jays’ systems, “ensuring a smooth and efficient workday for the TJ team and establishing himself as an invaluable asset to the organisation”.

“Originally sought for the role of IT support, Torben’s extensive knowledge in server and network administration led to his additional responsibilities as system administrator,” explained Tee Jays.

