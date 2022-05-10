Tim Rählert has taken over as product manager at Brother’s Industrial Printing Business (IPB) as part of an internal restructuring to prepare the business for the future.

Tim has been with Brother for 10 years and was most recently supply chain manager. He has replaced Heiner Rupperath who has become director of IPB.

In his most recent role, Tim was able to acquire a “profound” knowledge of direct-to-garment (DTG) printing.

Announcing the change, the company stated: “The continuous growth of Brother Industrial Printing Business and the outlook for a wider product range makes it necessary to prepare our internal structure for the coming tasks.”

Tim said: “It is a great pleasure for me to take over this position. I know that Heiner has done an excellent job over the last few years but I am sure that I can continue his work and I am looking forward to bringing new ideas to our successful product line.”

