Tim Bernaerdt has been promoted to director at Enfocus, the company which provides automation and PDF tools for the print industry.

Having recently celebrated his tenth anniversary at Enfocus, Tim began as channel account manager in 2013 and was most recently head of customer success.

“I’m excited and honoured to lead the Enfocus business,” said Tim.

“With Enfocus in great shape today, I look forward to continuing our success story and bringing Enfocus to the future.

“Together with our global network of very skilled channel partners, we’ve navigated great successes and faced the necessary challenges in the past ten years I’ve been at the company. Change is the only constant in life and, knowing the strength of the incredible Enfocus team, extended by our channel partners, I know we can face it together with full confidence.”

Tim will be supported by the rest of the management team, which remains unchanged. His replacement will be appointed in due course, the company reported.

Enfocus recently launched its Enfocus Review solution, an online proofing system, and Enfocus Cloud, a cloud-based solution that stores workflows online in case of hardware failure.

www.enfocus.com