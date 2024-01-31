Mimaki Europe has appointed Takao Terashima as its new managing director.

Takao began his career at the manufacturer of inkjet printers and cutting technologies in 1997 in its research and development department. Over the past 26 years, he has been in various senior roles in the company, and since 2017 he has been working as the senior general manager of the Asia Oceania Business Unit.

“Terashima’s career path has led him to work beyond Mimaki’s headquarters in Japan, in positions across Mimaki’s branches,” stated the company.

“He spent four years as managing director of Mimaki Singapore between 2013 and 2017, and he also worked at Mimaki USA early in his career as part of the technical support staff.”

Succeeding Takahiro Hiraki as managing director of Mimaki Europe, Takao will bring his “industry expertise, analytical thinking, business and team-building skills, as well as his extensive company knowledge, to this new role”, it added.

Terashima commented: “I am delighted to take on the role of managing director of Mimaki Europe in what is a landmark year for the branch. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the European headquarters, we can look back on the past two decades proudly, thanks to the ongoing hard-work and effort of the team.

“Looking to the future, it is key to ensure our principles of innovation, collaboration, and sustainability continue to drive us to provide excellence for our customers. Being part of this company and the print industry for over 25 years, I am committed to taking Mimaki into the next 20 years of success.”

Mimaki is exclusively distributed in the UK and Ireland by Hybrid Services.

