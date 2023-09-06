Sportswear and corporate clothing supplier Lynka has appointed Sylwia Lichoń as its new marketing and special markets manager.

Sylwia has more than 15 years’ experience in sales and management, including 10 years working in London. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge in the promotional merchandise and print industries, with previous roles at companies including Propaganda and screen printer APLA.

“We are delighted to welcome Sylwia to the Lynka team,” said CEO John Lynch. “Her extensive experience in the promotional industry and exceptional leadership skills make her the ideal choice to lead our traditional marketing and sales expansion efforts. We look forward to achieving new heights with Sylwia.”

Sylwia will be based in the company’s Kracow office and will leverage her industry experience to drive growth across Lynka’s diverse business segments.

“My role extends beyond traditional marketing functions as I actively engage with various departments to contribute to Lynka’s holistic success,” said Sylwia. “My overarching aim is to assist in the development of new business opportunities and explore special markets that align with our company’s strategic goals.”

www.lynka.eu