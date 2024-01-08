Sue Fells has been appointed by Doves Print & Embroidery to be its national sales manager.

Having worked in the garment decoration industry for more than 25 years, including working as business development manager for distributors BTC Activewear and PenCarrie, Sue is looking forward to using her expertise to support the embroidery and printing business with its growth plans.

“I’m excited and honoured to have been approached by Ronny Dowek, director at Doves, to work with him in achieving new successes in 2024,” she explained.

“I am looking forward to getting out and about, meeting with both new and old customers.”

Sue will work closely with the team of account managers at Doves, who work out of the head office in Earl Soham, Suffolk, as well as with the printers and embroiderers in the factory, where there are 120 embroidery heads together with 10 automatic screen printing carousels.

www.dovesprintandembroidery.com