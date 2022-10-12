Direct Textiles + Bags (DTB) has announced the appointment of Sue Fells to the role of business development manager.

Sue brings a lot of experience from her various roles within the industry, ranging from working for some of the biggest suppliers as well as leading distributors.

She will be responsible for the ongoing development of customer relationships and ensuring that DTB helps its clients to “maximise their potential across the board”.

Sue said: “I am thrilled to finally be a part of the DTB Europe team. They stand for everything I have always held in high esteem: excellent customer service, incredible print and embroidery quality as standard and always looking to grow, develop and invest into new territories. I’m looking forward to working with the 180 staff and also to meeting customers both old and new.”

Mark Somerfield, sales director at DTB, added: “Sue is such a valuable asset to have in and amongst the team. The experience and relationships she brings with her will only elevate DTB to new heights.”

With over 20 years’ experience, Leicestershire-based DTB now offers thousands of garments and more than three million bags in stock with a wide range of decorative techniques.

www.dtbeurope.com