Geiger has announced its latest two appointments: Steve Wickham as its new procurement director and Cat Smith as its new account director.

Steve has significant experience in the field of ethical trade and sustainability, as well as in directing corporate social responsibility (CSR) teams. His new role heading up Geiger’s procurement function will encompass multiple elements of its supply chain, including global buying/sourcing strategy, quality, sustainability and CSR.

“We are excited to welcome Steve to the team, and are looking forward to implementing a lasting and positive change to the way we do things,” commented Vicky Kinasz, managing director of Geiger.

“Steve brings with him an incredible set of skills and experience that will support us and our clients in the future.”

Steve added: “I am thrilled to be joining the Geiger UK family at such an exciting time, and look forward to helping the business unlock the commercial benefits of responsible procurement and using our social responsibility program to build deeper relationships with suppliers, whilst making a real difference on some of the biggest issues facing our planet.”

With over six years of experience working with clients within the promotional merchandise industry, Cat will be focusing on account management of large-scale promotions at Geiger and looking to develop relationships across the spectrum of its client base.

“I have a passion for promotional merchandise, and I am invested in helping brands become more sustainable,” commented Cat.

“I enjoy finding new suppliers and products that help change the way promotional merchandise is received, spreading a positive global message.

“I believe Geiger is the perfect place for me as my values align very closely with their own. The whole team has been so welcoming, I can’t wait to get started.”

“We are delighted to welcome Cat on board,” added Vicky.

“She has a wealth of knowledge and experience within the promotional products industry, and we cannot wait to see the impact she is going to make both on us as well as our clients!”

