Steffen Orth has joined digital printing software provider ColorGate in the newly created role of project management officer (PMO).

He will be responsible for structuring and prioritising all of ColorGate’s projects. His core task is to ensure that the company’s resources are deployed in a way that they “generate the greatest possible customer benefit”.

He will also share his know-how with ColorGate customers in an advisory capacity. As part of the company’s “Digital Print Adoption Services”, he will support existing and future customers in developing new value propositions and business models.

Orth is an industry-renowned expert in printing technologies and processes as well as the associated implementation projects and business models. With a degree in printing and media technology, he has worked for companies such as Amcor, Cimpress (Vistaprint) and Hapa.

He has been involved in the introduction of new printing technologies, process development and automation, quality management and business unit development on many projects, building almost 20 years of professional experience.

ColorGate’s founder and CEO, Thomas Kirschner, said: “ColorGate is continuously growing in all applications areas of digital printing in which we are active. This is leading to a sharp increase in the number of customer projects, some of which have complex requirements and ambitious deadlines.

“We are pleased to have Steffen Orth on board, a proven industry expert with comprehensive project management know-how.

“By establishing the position of a PMO, we are continuing to consistently implement important elements of our corporate strategy: maximising customer value, objective, data-based decision-making, and close integration with the market and users.”

Orth added: “As a user, I have followed the development of digital printing with its many opportunities and new business models for years. I am pleased to now be able to drive the topic forward from the perspective of a technology provider and help ColorGate customers to use state-of-the-art technology in a beneficial way.

“The acquisition of digital printing technology cannot be an end in itself but must be embedded in a functioning business model. I want to help our users deploy leading technology, be it hardware or software, profitably.”

