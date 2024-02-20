Stefan Milaszewicz has joined Shirt Monkey as sales director.

Previously at distributor PenCarrie for more than eight years, as well as at garment decorator T Print and distributor BTC Activewear, he joined the direct-to-garment print business in Cheshire last month.

“The new role will involve growing the existing customer base of predominately print-on-demand to drive for more trade business,” explained Stefan.

“Shirt Monkey can now produce up to 10,000 prints a day and so there is a strong opportunity to offer trade customers a quick turnaround and an excellent print quality with the new Kornit Max technology.

“The thing I am most excited about is helping Shirt Monkey continue the amazing growth they have seen in recent years and getting into the customers to show them how we can compliment their current print offering.”

www.shirtmonkey.co.uk