Grahame Gardner has appointed Sophie Kinchin to the brand-new role of product development coordinator.

With a background in fashion design, Sophie started her own brand before developing socks and hosiery for a supplier to high street retailers. She then moved into childrenswear and womenswear for a Midlands-based fashion brand.

“I am so pleased to be starting my new role here at Grahame Gardner at what is a really exciting time for the company,” commented Sophie.

“It’s a whole new product area for me to get stuck into, but I’m enjoying it and thrilled to be able to bring my knowledge of design, but also clothing manufacture, into the role.

“I am responsible for ensuring that Grahame Gardner is putting together new and exciting ranges for our customers, that we are always refreshing the ranges and finding new products that we think our customers will love.

“Design and innovation is so important to me, and I’m working very closely with colleagues across the company to ensure a smooth transition from concept to market — it’s a great creative role that means we are constantly innovating.

“I have always had a love of fashion design, initially as just a hobby, so to be in the position of pursuing this passion as a career is fantastic. I’m looking forward to what is to come!”

Sarah Lowe, group operations director at Grahame Gardner, added: “As a company, we have a long proud history, but it is vital we continue to modernise and innovate, keeping aware of our markets and importantly what our customers want from their workwear.

“The appointment of Sophie helps us to do this more effectively and really strengthens our offering. We are delighted to welcome her to the Grahame Gardner family!”

