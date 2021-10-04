The Childrenswear Association (NCWA) has named Sharon Beardsworth as its new chairman to support the sector through “a challenging time”.

Replacing immediate past chairman Mark Barnett, she was appointed to the role at the NCWA’s council meeting and AGM alongside vice chairman Imran Hassan, treasurer David Burgess and president Ken Scates.

Beardsworth, who has a wealth of industry knowledge, previously served as the association’s chairman from 2012 to 2015.

She said: “I am delighted to have been voted back as chairman of the NCWA. This is a challenging time for all of us and the role of the NCWA is more important now than ever.

“We have a very strong team on the council and look forward to facing the challenges ahead as we help to put together the new normal for our members.”

The NCWA works on behalf of the whole childrenswear industry, helping its members build their businesses and ensures that their voices are heard.

Recent developments for the association include a new website as well as the launch of The Childrenswear Association B2B Marketplace, a platform for business-to-business childrenswear sales featuring both UK and international collections, from small emerging labels to leading global brands.

