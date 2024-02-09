Prestige Leisure UK (PLUK) promoted Sam Harrison to senior business development manager last month.

Previously business development manager, Sam has been with PLUK since October 2020.

His new role comes with more responsibility within the sales team, he confirmed, explaining: “I will now overlook part of the team, sharing industry knowledge and experience to current colleagues and new starters.”

He added: “I’m delighted to take my next step up the ladder at PLUK, in an industry I love working in. We already have an excellent business development team, I very much look forward to helping the team grow even stronger for the foreseeable future.”

