Hybrid Services, the exclusive Mimaki distributor for the UK and Ireland, has appointed Rob Kaziewicz to the newly created role of assistant technical manager.

Further strengthening Hybrid’s technical services team, Rob has more than 30 years’ experience in the wide format printing industry. He has previously held senior positions at both reseller and distributor levels, and was a founder of the former Mimaki authorised reseller partner, GPT, in 2008.

“Rob’s appointment is a key strategical move for Hybrid, and his decades of customer-facing, technical Mimaki experience will be a major asset to our business,” commented Chris Adams, Hybrid’s technical manager.

“He brings a huge amount of knowhow in the wide format industry and will be heavily involved in every aspect of our support function, including engineer and sales training, customer support and liaising with our reseller partners and Mimaki’s technical teams.”

Rob said: “Mimaki’s heritage, breadth of product portfolio and innovative approach to bringing new products to market are all important to me and were key considerations in making this move. Having worked with Hybrid for a large part of my career, it really feels good to join back up with a team of friends and colleagues in my new role.”

Chris added: “It’s great to have Rob on board. His professional approach and extensive knowledge of Mimaki products and our wider industry are already having a significant impact.”

www.hybridservices.co.uk