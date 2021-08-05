Richard Barrow has joined print equipment specialist Roland DG as the new head of Roland DG Academy and Creative Centres.

With more than 20 years in the industry, he brings a wealth of product and application knowledge, specialising in workflows, colour management, ink technologies and large-format printing.

He took on the new role at the Academy because he wanted “to face a new challenge and work directly with end-users, resellers and partners”.

Richard added that he always enjoyed working to the benefit of the end-user and would harness this as he continued to build, support and innovate the offerings of the Roland DG Academy and Creative Centres.

Roland DG’s Academy offers a range of courses to help people get the most out of their Roland DG machine and learn new skills that will help their businesses to grow.

The Creative Centre, based at Roland DG’s UK headquarters in Clevedon in Somerset, aims to spark new business opportunities, encourage creativity and develop customers’ ideas, bringing together a distinctive collection of creative works from top Roland artists and craftsmen from around the world.

rolanddg.co.uk