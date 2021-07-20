Screen printing specialist Adelco Screen Process has appointed Phil Osmond as UK sales manager, bringing over 30 years’ experience and knowledge in the textile printing industry.

Joining earlier this month, Phil is a fully competent screen printer and has a wealth of understanding in evaluating customers’ requirements and providing technical support to the sector.

Phil was previously UK sales manager at Kornit Digital. In his new role, he will work with the Adelco sales team to help grow their sales department and provide customers with expert knowledge and advice.

He said: “I have a can-do, hands-on attitude. I take pride in establishing and maintaining long-term business partnerships as well as providing technical solutions that are beneficial to the customer.”

Adelco specialises in digital textile and screen printing equipment, drying solutions and folding machines.

adelco.co.uk