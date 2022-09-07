Peter Box has taken over as managing director of UK-based ink specialist MagnaColours after the departure of Helen Parry after six years.

Peter was previously head of finance at MagnaColours for two years. Before joining the company, he accumulated nearly 16 years’ experience in multinational organisations including food manufacturing companies such as Cadbury, Tereos (Napier Brown) and Fox’s Biscuits.

Helen, who was previously managing director of sublimation printer supplier Sawgrass Europe, steered MagnaColours through its acquisition by Avient Corporation in summer 2021. Her next venture is yet to be announced.

Dating back to 1978, MagnaColours, based in Barnsley in South Yorkshire, is an international specialist in sustainable water-based inks for screen printing and transfers.

Announcing the new appointment, MagnaColours posted: “Pete’s wealth of experience in business management, finance and commercial support position him perfectly to drive continued success for the Magna brand within Avient Specialty Inks.”

www.magnacolours.com