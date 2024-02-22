Paul Hodge has been appointed as production manager at Corporate Trade Supplies (CTS) UK.

He joins from Workwear Express, where he had been print manager for 16 years.

“I’m absolutely over the moon with my new job role as production manager at CTS,” Paul said.

“My main focus is the day-to-day running of the Embroidery and DTF departments, which is pretty new to me having spent 16 years screen printing, but I’m well up for the challenge.

“I’ve inherited a fantastic little team and really can’t wait for the future in the company.”

www.ctsuk.ltd