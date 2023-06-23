ColorGate Digital Output Solutions is promoting Oliver Luedtke to chief executive officer (CEO). Previously the chief marketing officer at the provider of software solutions, services and tools for digital printing, Oliver will take over from current CEO Thomas Kirschner on 1 July 2023.

Thomas, who founded the company 25 years ago, will remain at ColorGate as an advisor until 2024.

With a degree in printing technology, Oliver also brings more than two decades of experience in the digital printing industry to the role. Prior to his time at ColorGate, he held senior positions at companies such as Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, Best GmbH, EFI, and Kornit Digital.

“I am excited to take the reins from a successful founder and CEO,” he said. “The technology, coupled with the passion and drive of the team, provides a strong foundation from which we will venture into new opportunities and projects to further expand our horizons.”

Thomas added: “It is with mixed emotions that I leave the company after an exciting 25 years. However, I am pleased to say that we have carefully planned this transition and I have the utmost confidence in Oliver. His in-depth knowledge of the company and its operations makes him the perfect choice for this role and will ensure that the quality of service to our customers is maintained.”

