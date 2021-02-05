ColorGate has announced the appointment of Oliver Guth as its key account manager for industrial printing.

An expert in digital décor printing, Oliver had previously worked for Caddon and décor producer Impress. He has also worked as a colour management expert, and managed large-scale digital printing projects in the décor industry.

In his new role, Oliver will focus on accelerating the adoption of digital printing processes in the décor market, and will also be analysing customers’ workflows and requirements to help them lead their digital print projects based on the latest technology.

Thomas Kirschner, CEO of ColorGate, commented: “An integral part of our company strategy is to deliver expert knowledge to accelerate the beneficial adoption of digital printing.

“Oliver is a perfect fit with this strategy — he has successfully managed digital décor printing projects himself in the key area of analogue to digital conversion and knows our customers’ perspective.”

“I am very excited to join the team — ColorGate is the market leader in digital décor printing technology already, but the digital transformation in the industry has just started,“ added Oliver.

“Based on my experience as a digital décor producer, I know the challenges in such projects exactly, and also how to overcome them.”

