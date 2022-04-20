Nicola Downing has taken over as CEO of Ricoh Europe, a supplier of direct-to-garment printers and other equipment for print production.

She succeeded David Mills, who held the role since 2014, this month and has assumed responsibility for the overall performance and strategic direction of the company and its subsidiaries.

Nicola joined Ricoh Europe in 2005. She most recently held the role of chief operating officer, where she was responsible for the company’s operations. All Ricoh subsidiaries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as sales and logistics, reported to her. Before this, she served as the company’s chief financial officer.

David, who joined the Ricoh Group in 2008, will remain with Ricoh Europe as chairman. He will focus on further strengthening Ricoh Europe’s digital services capabilities, drawing on his considerable experience to provide guidance and consultancy to Ricoh Europe’s management team.

David said: “I am delighted with Nicola’s well-deserved appointment as CEO and know that Ricoh Europe is in the very best hands. I am very pleased to continue to work alongside Nicola and the senior team in what is a truly exciting time for the company.”

Nicola added: “Ricoh Europe is a leading digital services company. I am extremely proud to lead the next exciting phase of our journey. The collective dedication and talent of our people is what sets us apart.

“I look forward to demonstrating this further as we continue to lead change at work and support our customers in boosting their capabilities, digital ambitions and growth.”

