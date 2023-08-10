Inkcups Europe has appointed a new regional salesperson for the UK and Ireland.

Nick Macfarlane takes up the role with responsibility for growing the company’s UK and Ireland customer base, as well as playing a key role in developing and supporting distributors in important strategic regions.

“Inkcups’ strategic growth plans for Europe are well underway, and the addition of Nick Macfarlane to our thriving European team is further evidence of that,” says Inkcups Europe managing director Bobby Grauf.

“We are thrilled to be strengthening the support and service we provide in the UK and Ireland and delighted to have an experienced and results-driven salesperson like Nick serving an important region for Inkcups Europe.”

Nick has many years’ experience in print, including stints with Ricoh UK, in their DTG business unit, and growing the existing UK customer base at Kornit Digital.

Inkcups is a supplier and manufacturer of digital inkjet equipment, including tagless label printers.

www.inkcups.com