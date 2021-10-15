Printer supplier CMYUK has appointed Neil Roberts, formerly general manager at Graphtec, as manager of its growing demonstration and training centre.

During his 22 years at Graphtec, he handled the CMYUK account so already has a long-established professional working relationship with Scott Clutton, CMYUK service manager, and Sue Hayward, sales director for equipment, to whom he now reports.

In his new role, he will have overall responsibility for the demonstration and training centre, working to further improve the customer experience.

His role will also include demonstration and support of the new range of Trotec laser cutters and managing the escalation process for all equipment issues.

He will work closely with the CMYUK service team and manufacturers to ensure that any difficult customer faults are managed even more quickly and efficiently.

Neil’s appointment comes at a time of increased growth and activity for the Shrewsbury-based training and demonstration centre. Already the largest independent facility of its kind in Europe, it supports global market-leading technologies from EFI, Mimaki, Kongsberg, Epson, Klieverik, Trotec and Canon.

The demonstration centre is widely recognised as a knowledge resource that is unique in the digital wide-format printing industry.

The facility has been extended to 9,000 square feet and now includes three life-sized room sets to showcase digital print applications within the fashion, decor and interiors markets.

A new mezzanine studio has also been built as the nerve centre for the CMYUK Creatives in Residence Live initiative that is running for the next six months. Through the Government’s Kickstart scheme, this provides residencies for two surface designers and a videographer.

Neil said: “Joining CMYUK is a fantastic opportunity not least because as the industry’s leading UK supplier, it partners exclusively with high-end brands and offers a wide portfolio of solutions.

“CMYUK is an ambitious company that never stands still. There are many new innovations taking place, and it’s exciting being part of such a knowledgeable and dynamic team.”

Sue Hayward added: “Neil is a great asset for the CMYUK demonstration and training centre. This is a very busy facility that is used by a wide variety of customers for demonstrations, training, testing and evaluations.

“Neil has a great deal of experience and knowledge of the industry with an ability to calmly manage the multiple taxing demands that a resource such as this warrants.”

