Mike White has been promoted to divisional director at Kustom Kit.

Mike, who was previously general manager, joined the corporatewear manufacturer in 2019 as senior sales executive after 15 years at garment decoration company Fanela.

“I am absolutely delighted with my promotion to Kustom Kit divisional director,” he said.

“Kustom Kit have a great team with years of garment and decoration knowledge, and will continue to promote the diverse range across the UK and European markets whilst confirming our marketing mantra of ‘buy less, buy better, buy Kustom Kit’, which is documented in our new CSR report ‘Approach to Better’.”

www.kustomkit.com