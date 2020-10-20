GS UK has announced the appointment of Mike Hipkiss as its new UK and Ireland sales manager.

Mike has worked in sales in the textiles industry for over 20 years.

In his new role, Mike will be principally responsible for the GS UK embroidery and print consumables division, with a cross over into the Merlin embroidery machines and Brother DTG printer sales, and will also be out on the road visiting GS UK customers.

Ruben De Regge, sales director at GS UK, commented: “Mike will make a great addition to the GS Sales team. His wealth of knowledge and experience within the textiles industry ensures that GS UK can continue to offer and expand the reach of our outstanding products and services.”

www.gs-uk.com