Michael R Hoffman, formerly in senior management roles at Gildan Activewear, has been appointed chief executive officer of Citadel Brands, the North American distributor for AWDis Brands.

He brings 30 years of industry experience, serving as president of Gildan Activewear SRL after starting out as vice-president for sales and marketing for the Canadian group’s international division. Before that, he was at Fruit of the Loom where he was divisional vice-president of its activewear division.

Citadel Brands stated that Mike’s appointment would “bring a wealth of experience in driving growth and innovation, building high-performing teams and elevating brand experiences for customers”.

Citadel Brands, which is spread across two sites in North and South Carolina, was founded in 2017 as the exclusive North American partner of the AWDis portfolio of garment brands owned by Livingstone International, based in Scotland.

Jawad Jumani, founder and president of Citadel Brands as well as director of Livingstone International, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mike to the Citadel Brands family. His deep industry experience, leadership skills and passion for building exceptional brands make him the ideal leader for Citadel Brands’ future.”

As CEO, Mike will work closely with the executive team and employees to “develop and execute strategies in enhancing its brand portfolio and customer experiences, expanding its global presence and driving innovation across all business units”.

He said: “I am thrilled to join Citadel Brands as its new CEO. The company has a rich history of creating exceptional products that resonate with customers, and I am excited to lead the next phase of growth and success.”

