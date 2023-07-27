Matt Simmons has joined Inkthreadable as head of business development.

Matt started work with the custom print clothing company in July with a remit to lead on sales and growth for the business, develop strategic partnerships and create an online academy for customers.

“Inkthreadable is an incredible business, with the quality of items being shipped daily and the service customers are receiving,” says Matt. “I’m very much looking forward to leading the charge as we look to work with more businesses within the UK and as we look further afield at international expansion.”



Matt is based at the company’s head office in Blackburn and brings more than a decade of sales’ experience to the role. His background also includes consultancy and sales training for a number of companies including Barclaycard and Sales Geek.

Inkthreadable is headed by husband and wife team Alex and Amy Cunliffe. Matt comments: “After seeing the time and investment Alex and Amy have made in building an incredibly customer-focused and eco-friendly business, I jumped at the chance to be a part of their journey.

“Helping people turn their side hustle into their main business and seeing customers succeed has always been a big focus of mine. I’m excited to play a part in that.”

www.inkthreadable.co.uk

