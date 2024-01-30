Matt Mills has joined Barudan as an embroidery machine service technician.

Previously with GS UK, he joined the embroidery machine manufacturer at its headquarters in Alfreton, Derbyshire on 15 January 2024.

His new role involves the preparation of new embroidery machines along with their delivery and installation. He will also be carrying out all kinds of service work on the latest and older Barudan models, explained the distributor.

“I completed all of my machine engineer training on Barudans, at McPherson’s in 1992-2003, so I am delighted to be working with Barudan once again!” he explained.

