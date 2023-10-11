Martin Borley has taken on the role of executive managing director of Stahls’ UK and Stahls’ Europe.

Previously managing director of Target Transfers, Martin’s new job title coincides with the rebranding of Target Transfers to Stahls’ UK.

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to support and nurture the exceptional talent within our Stahls’ divisions across the UK and Europe.

“Stahls’ is a true global player with vertical manufacturing capabilities, worldwide distribution channels, and direct-to-user sales networks. Our commitment to innovation and creativity is the driving force behind our success. We pride ourselves on being able to offer the same great products in every continent.

“My role here will help ensure unrivalled support for heat printers across the UK and Europe.”

www.stahls.co.uk