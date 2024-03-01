FOL International, which distributes the Fruit of Loom, Russell Europe and Jerzees brands, has appointed two new staff to the marketing team.

Marketing manager Marthe Kazur is responsible for the Jerzees brand’s marketing in the European market, where it has just launched this year, while marketing assistant Anita Cengiz is focused on the Fruit of the Loom and Russell Europe brands, as well as assisting Marthe in building the Jerzees brand in the European market.

“The Jerzees launch gives us the ability to appeal to a whole new generation within the printing industry,” explained Marthe.

“We see this as a great opportunity to rejuvenate and continue strengthening our communication with our core target audience.”

Anita commented: “I am delighted to be a part of FOL International, a company that has always stood for tradition and quality yet is also committed to social responsibility and sustainability. The product portfolio is so diverse, with a constant flow of new innovations that never cease to inspire me.”

