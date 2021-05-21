Mimaki Europe has appointed Mark Sollman to the role of product manager EMEA.

“I accepted this role with much excitement, and a great deal of enthusiasm,” commented Mark, who has been at Mimaki for over 15 years.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to take a lead role in a business that I am strongly committed to.

“Even after all these years, Mimaki is a company that continues to inspire and challenge me with each new product development and technology break-through. It constantly advances its product range to support its customers and meet new industry trends, and I am looking forward to now being at the helm of this innovation.”

Taking on his new role from 1 July, Mark will succeed Bert Benckhuysen, who has been appointed as business development director at Colourama.

“Bert is leaving me with some big shoes to fill! He has been instrumental in driving the business forward during his time at Mimaki and, not only will the team miss his expertise and talent, but we will miss working alongside such a funny, passionate and thoroughly likeable person too,” added Mark.

“Of course, by moving to Colourama, Bert won’t be too far from his Mimaki family, so I am sure we’ll stay close friends.”

“We are very sad to see Bert leave Mimaki but in Mark, we have a well-respected, extremely capable colleague, who has Mimaki know-how running through his veins,” added Danna Drion, general manager for marketing at Mimaki EMEA.

“The team is incredibly excited to get to work with this very welcome new member of the management team.”

