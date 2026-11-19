Norty has appointed Marina Logan as assistant garment technician.

She started her new role in November and will be assisting and working on supplier management, production approval, fit and technical construction, testing and quality standards.

A recent graduate of Heriot-Watt University, Marina has a degree in fashion technology and developed a collection of clothing fit to be worn during natural disaster evacuations. “Through this I interviewed everyday first-responders and learned the important features they would need in their work uniforms and everyday clothing items,” she explained. “With this knowledge, I can bring new ideas to any future clothing lines and products brought out.”

Marina says she was drawn to Norty in part because of how the company creates an environment in which employees can thrive and grow, adding: “I can’t wait to start my career with them.”