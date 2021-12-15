Papergraphics has appointed its first full-time dedicated sales person for its newly created garment printing division.

Marcus Hack, from Pretoria in South Africa, originally joined Papergraphics in March 2019 in the large-format sales team for a year and, after a spell back in South Africa, returned to Papergraphics for a sales role this summer. Before coming into the industry, his jobs included a ranger at one of South Africa’s game reserves.

He took an immediate interest in the B-Flex range of heat transfer vinyl (HTV) films and Secabo heat presses that Papergraphics added to its portfolio earlier this year and, with that side of the business growing, he has now taken on the new full-time sales role.

He can often be found playing around with B-flex films and Secabo heat presses in the new garment decoration suite that forms part of Papergraphics’ sleek demonstration and training area at its base in Crawley in West Sussex.

Marcus himself has invested in a Cricut plotter and a heat press for personalising garments for friends and family in his spare time after teaching himself how to design, decorate and print.

www.paper-graphics.com