Lucia Eklöf has joined Coloreel as vice president of customer success.

She has been appointed to lead international expansion, noted the company, which is known for its instant thread-colouring units.

Lucia joins from Coats, a thread manufacturer, where she was responsible for a large portfolio of Scandinavian apparel and footwear brands and their global operations. According to Coloreel, she has “a strong sales background and an in-depth understanding of international textile business dynamics”.

Torbjörn Bäck, CEO at Coloreel, commented: “We are excited to welcome Lucia Eklöf to our team. Her experience in sales management and her deep-rooted understanding of industry trends will help our customers grow. Lucia’s expertise in thread, understanding of operations for brands and producers, and commitment to sustainable practices will contribute to building our global presence.”

Lucia will work closely with Coloreel’s distributors, customers, and certified digitisers to help them maximise the benefits of Coloreel’s unique solutions.

“My passion for sustainability, coupled with my ability to foster strong customer relationships in the thread and textile industry, will be a good match with Coloreel’s extensive growth plans,” she said.

