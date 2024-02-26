Liss Cooke has been promoted from digital embroidery manager to production and creative manager at the London embroidery specialist, Hand & Lock (H&L).

“Within my new role, I will be working alongside the production department, working on our hand embroidery design and development for a range of projects including fashion, interiors and costume,” she explained.

“I will be getting to grips with our traditional goldwork techniques for military and ceremonial embroideries. And I’ll also be helping to drive the overall creative vision at H&L across our various departments and product range.”

H&L has also promoted Alice Slater to digital embroidery designer and coordinator.

“I’m so proud of the growth of the machine embroidery department over the last three years, and I look forward to passing the baton on to Alice, and seeing how she continues to grow this department,” commented Liss.

Alice, who has been at the company for a year and a half, starting out as junior digital embroidery designer, added: “I will be overseeing the daily running of the digital embroidery department, designing and working with our clients on bespoke projects in-house at our central London studio whilst continuing to develop our sample ranges, techniques and exploring new technology within the machine embroidery world.

“I am really looking forward to continuing on with the growth of the department with the guidance of Liss.”

www.handembroidery.com