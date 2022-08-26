CTS UK, the growing North Yorkshire-based supply chain and workwear specialist, has appointed Lisa Ford as sales director.

She has 30 years of experience in sales, mainly in management, including time at the Yorkshire Post and Supplies Team Solutions. Most recently, she was sales director at workplace supplies and services provider Banner, part of logistics group Evo.

She has joined Northallerton-based CTS at a pivotal stage in the company’s development after a record-breaking year. It is looking to expand its product and client base and grow through e-commerce channels, offering warehousing and fulfilment.

AJ Swinbank, founder and chairman of CTS UK, said: “This is a massive, game-changing appointment for us. Lisa comes with a fantastic track record of achievement in sales directorship and is a proven leader with passion, a tremendous work ethic and a clear vision.

“She arrives at an important time for CTS as we build upon our substantial progress during the past two years and seek to expand our product and client base.

“We are expanding quickly, with increased turnover and profits in 2021, new premises in Northallerton, new clients and brand-new state-of-the-art machinery.

“The journey of CTS is a long-term project which demands the fullest commitment from all our staff. Lisa, with her experience and expertise, is perfect for this challenging and pivotal role.”

Howard Gill, managing director of CTS UK, added: “Our diverse sectors include PPE, uniform, consumables, warehousing and fulfilment. We are looking to grow through e-commerce channels, offering warehousing and fulfilment.

“With online retail booming, we have also seen an opportunity to launch seasonal and reactive clothing on Amazon and fulfilling in-house. Lisa will be crucial in maximising these opportunities.”

CTS UK’s many clients already include Sports Direct, WS Transport, Heck, Woodsmith Construction, Events Leisure and Orchard Events Management.

Lisa said: “This is a dream move for me. It is a wonderful opportunity to join a young, vibrant and expanding company with a clear vision and a tremendous team spirit.

“I will be leading a talented sales team as we build on CTS’s reputation as one of the leading business supplies companies in the north of England.

“My experience with Banner, where I was sales director leading a team of 50 for six years, has given me an in-depth knowledge of the office supplies market. I grew Banner’s public sector channel by 50% before the pandemic hit and the stationery market contracted sharply.

“CTS is now enjoying significant growth across all categories, supplying PPE, personalised uniforms and workwear, merchandise, facilities and stationery as well as sourcing, warehousing and fulfilment, and our client list, including Frasers Group, is stellar.

“Our one-stop shop for business supplies will enable my team to offer a comprehensive and unrivalled service to clients old and new and I believe my experience will allow us to increase our portfolio across all those areas, consolidate supply and continue to enjoy substantial growth year on year.

“I pride myself on earning and maintaining trust from the executive board down to the sales floor and I enjoy building thriving sales teams through encouragement and empowerment. I relish the buzz of a sales floor and the shared energy and excitement generated by key wins.”

