Essential Workwear has welcomed an experienced head of sales to its expanding team to help move the company forward.

Lee Saunders has joined Essential to lead business development after working at a senior level in the clothing and workwear industry for over ten years.

He has extensive sales experience spanning almost 20 years, achieving impressive commercial objectives which will help Essential Workwear grow significantly over the coming year.

George Georgiou, managing director of Essential Workwear, said: “Lee is a great addition to our team as a formidable sales professional with an impressive track record.

“We are delighted to have Lee on board as he is the perfect ‘star signing’ for us to help us move the company forward, employ more local people and raise the profile of the business.”

Lee added: “I’m very excited to join Essential Workwear at this pivotal point in their growth. Having worked with them for years at my previous role, they are known as one of the very best and most innovative garment decorators in the UK.

“I look forward to helping establish their fast-growing workwear division as one of the country’s premier workwear suppliers.”

Essential Workwear, based in Dunstable in Bedfordshire, is a second-generation, family-run business that manufactures around 11,000 pieces of safety wear every day.

Founded in 1998, it now employs nearly 60 people and operates from a 20,000 sq ft factory and office.

