Lee Saunders has rejoined BTC Activewear.

He originally joined the distributor in 2009 as an account manager, quickly progressing to become business development manager for the West Midlands. He was in this role for four years before becoming Midlands sales manager, then moved to do the same role for the south east and south west offices.

“This role then quickly evolved into the area sales manager role, which I did for six years, covering the whole of the south of England,” he explained.

“I left in November 2021 and decided to join one of the largest decorators in the industry, which was a great experience and really informative to see the other side of the industry first hand.”

Lee rejoined BTC Activewear in August 2023 to continue his previous role as area sales manager.

www.btcactivewear.co.uk