Henbury Brands, a specialist in workwear, corporatewear and sportswear, has appointed Lee Mills to a new brand representative role.

He will be involved in going out on the road meeting customers, old and new, to showcase the company’s products, offer advice and get a better understanding of industry requirements.

In the newly created position, Lee will be working alongside Henbury Brands’ other brand rep, Grace Mellor, putting his focus on the south-east, south-west, south central and south Wales.

He previously worked for printing and embroidery company Harlequin Designs in Gloucester since 2010, managing the sales side of the business where he became very familiar with the Henbury portfolio.

Working for a small company, he was able to build up experience using the embroidery machines and heat presses as well as graphic design and digitising which is invaluable to Henbury’s customers.

Henbury managing director Katie Stewart said: “This is an exciting new role for the Henbury Brands, adding another member to our brand representative team covering the south of England.

“We learn so much from visiting the decorators and their vast knowledge of the industry really helps us to understand and react to what they are wanting from a supplier of cross-product brands.

“Reacting quickly to market trends plays such an important part in our development process and we want to ensure that we are getting it right.

“There have been so many challenges over the last year or so, and I think customers are now really keen to have the opportunity to interact with grand representatives and learn about some of the new and exciting products coming to the market.”

Established in 1997 and based in Livingston in West Lothian, the Henbury Brands clothing range has evolved into a range of styles that are carefully constructed, hard-wearing and practical but also fashionably smart and innovative. Its corporate, promotional and workwear clothing for men, women and children includes polo shirts, T-shirts, sweatshirts, woven trousers and shirts as well as outerwear and micro fleece jackets.

henburybrands.com