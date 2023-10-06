Graphtec GB has appointed Lawrence Hebron as UK product manager for Mutoh printers. The move comes after Graphtec became UK distribution partner for Mutoh Europe’s sign and display, and direct-to-object UV LED printer ranges earlier this year.

He brings a wealth of experience in large-format printing to Graphtec, having worked previously with Spandex, Signmaster and Roland DG.

“Lawrence has a proven track record in sales and business development. His deep knowledge of the market, coupled with his passion for innovation, makes him the ideal candidate to lead Graphtec GB’s efforts in promoting Mutoh printers to our reseller channel,” said Graphtec GB managing director Tom Kneale.

“Distributing Mutoh products is a huge development for Graphtec,” he continued. “Having someone of Lawrence’s experience and calibre is critical to helping us develop a robust and vibrant reseller channel for these products.”

Commenting on his new role Lawrence added: “Over the last 15 years, I have worked with many of the leading printer brands, and I am delighted to have this opportunity to help Graphtec develop its reseller channel for the Mutoh range.

“Mutoh has an excellent heritage and pedigree for quality, reliability and performance, which aligns with Graphtec’s values and commitment to the highest standards of customer support.”

The company has also set up a technical team for Mutoh and has appointed James Allshorn, Steve Dabrowski and Jaydon Clarke as technical engineers, while Brian Pickup is to handle software support and service callout management.

Graphtec has a dedicated showroom and demonstration facility for Mutoh printers at its Wrexham offices.

It distributes Mutoh Europe’s sign and display printers, including the entry-level ValueJet machines, a range of XpertJet Pro printers with the new MS51 eco-friendly inks, the industrial UV-LED flatbed PerformanceJet for high-production printing and the award-winning series of direct-to-object UV LED machines, including the brand-new XpertJet 1462UF A1+ flatbed printer.

