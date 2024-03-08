Clothing manufacturer Mantis World has promoted Laura Parrott from brand ambassador to sales manager for the UK.

“Whilst I will continue to look after our distributors and existing customers as I have for the last seven years, I will also be focusing heavily on growing new markets, working closer with existing and new bespoke customers, and raising the profile of B Corp within our industry,” she explained.

“I am especially looking forward to connecting with businesses within the B Corp community who have perhaps never considered clothing before and showing them the full potential of the Mantis range – as well as some of the incredible decorators across the UK.”

