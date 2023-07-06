Lars Lidman has joined Coloreel as vice president of global sales.

The manufacturer of the instant-thread-colouring unit noted Lars will play “a vital role” in driving its global expansion efforts.

He previously held roles at organisations such as ABB, Ericsson and, most recently, Teledyneflir (previously Flir Systems).

“We are thrilled to welcome Lars to Coloreel as our new VP global sales,” commented Torbjörn Bäck, Coloreel’s CEO.

“His experience in establishing distributors, managing complex technical sales, and direct business development will undoubtedly strengthen our global expansion efforts.”

Lars, who is currently in Hong Kong but will relocate to Stockholm, Sweden, said: “I am very excited to join Coloreel to build and lead the sales team to unlock the full global sales potential of this new groundbreaking technology for embroidery.”

