Mutoh Europe has announced the retirement of Kenji Yasuhara, and the subsequent appointment of Mitsuo Takatsu as the companyâ€™s managing director.Â

Kenji will retire as managing director of Mutoh Europe and Mutoh Deutschland on 31 March, and from his responsibilities as Mutoh executive officer at the end of April. He joined the Mutoh Group in 2014, working as Mutoh Deutschlandâ€™s general manager from 2014-2016, and has been the companyâ€™s managing director since 2017.

On 1 April, Mitsuo Takatsu will become managing director of Mutoh Europe and Mutoh Deutschland. He will be overseeing all sales, sales support, logistics, marketing, product and application support, as well as after-sales support activities, for Mutoh throughout the EMEA business area.Â

Mitsuo joined Mutoh in August 2019, and had previously worked for Panasonic for 35 years in several senior sales and marketing roles, including 15 years overseas.Â

