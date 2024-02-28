Katie Ryan has been promoted to business development manager at Westcoast Workwear.

She joined the print and embroidery business two years ago to cover staff holidays, and was given the opportunity to set up a print department, taking on the role of head of print production in March 2022.

Previously a machine operative with experience of Happy, Tajima, Merlin and Brother embroidery machines, as well as a graphic designer, she has overseen the growth of the print department, including the purchase of a Sublistar Gen X direct-to-film (DTF) printer from Midwest.

“As business development manager, I’m able to get out and meet our customers with knowledge that our products and service are second to none, going the extra mile to ensure the production of decoration on garments is to a high quality,” she said.

“I love networking and building relationships with customers old and new.

“It’s great to be recognised by the director, Tom Mills, to promote me to this role, to encourage growth in the company and develop my network. Tom has a clear goal and expectations and it’s great to be a part of that.”

www.westcoastworkwear.co.uk